FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.25.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $422.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.15 and a 200 day moving average of $451.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

