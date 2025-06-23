Centerpoint Advisory Group Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Centerpoint Advisory Group lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

