Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

