TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,372,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $109,739,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NYSE NVS opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

