Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.