TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires 2,655 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $8,947,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 150,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 85,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 390.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.