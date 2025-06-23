Capstone Capital LLC Has $213,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capstone Capital LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.2% of Capstone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average of $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,134 shares of company stock valued at $157,921,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

