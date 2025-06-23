Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $6.35 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,962 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,698. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $295.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $326.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.