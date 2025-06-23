JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $280.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $170.41 and a 12-month high of $286.91.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.