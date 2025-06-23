Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.