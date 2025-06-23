Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in McKesson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $8,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.1%

McKesson stock opened at $720.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $708.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.37. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $733.10.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.38.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

