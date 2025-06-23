Consolidated Planning Corp Reduces Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.84% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $27,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,414 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,754,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,218,000 after purchasing an additional 390,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,762,000.

CGXU stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

