Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 3.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,917,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

