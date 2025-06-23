EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,173,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,755,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 222,171 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 136,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,255,000.

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $998.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

