WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Head to Head Contrast

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 1 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digimarc and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Digimarc currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.34%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.41%. Given Digimarc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and WISeKey International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $38.42 million 7.09 -$39.01 million ($1.88) -6.72 WISeKey International $11.88 million 4.32 -$13.45 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -106.75% -47.23% -38.07% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WISeKey International beats Digimarc on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

