312 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Bought by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $238.91 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

