Financial Review: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) & Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.53% 9.32% 3.95% Fortune Brands Innovations 9.42% 20.96% 7.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Floor & Decor and Fortune Brands Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 10 6 0 2.22 Fortune Brands Innovations 0 7 5 0 2.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus price target of $93.56, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus price target of $77.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than Floor & Decor.

87.6% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Floor & Decor and Fortune Brands Innovations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.83 $205.87 million $1.89 40.08 Fortune Brands Innovations $4.61 billion 1.31 $471.90 million $3.41 14.70

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats Floor & Decor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking, railing, and cladding under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. The Security segment manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock, American Lock, Yale, and August brands; and fire-resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. The company sells its products through various sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce, and other retail outlets. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

