Head-To-Head Analysis: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) versus Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -28.70% -87.81% -22.85% Expion360 -185.56% -429.56% -124.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Expion360″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $50.33 million 5.27 -$43.88 million ($0.11) -14.82 Expion360 $5.62 million 0.49 -$13.48 million ($116.55) -0.01

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kopin and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 3 0 3.00 Expion360 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 58.49%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Expion360.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kopin beats Expion360 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

