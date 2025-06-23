Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 4.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

