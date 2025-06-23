Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

Expand Energy Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $122.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

