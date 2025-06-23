Team Financial Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Team Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,287 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after buying an additional 120,041 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

