Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 179,983 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,983 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $28,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.