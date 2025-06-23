Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Vantage Point Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.73 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

