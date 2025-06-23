EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

