Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $55.67 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $48,802,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $969.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $964.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $969.26. The company has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

