Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 14,203 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $64,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

