Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,158 shares of company stock worth $202,989,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $761.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.33. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $773.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

