Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $279.28 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

