Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $544.79 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $478.33 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

