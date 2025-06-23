Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.31 Million Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.06.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $850.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $755.43 and its 200 day moving average is $716.85. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $914.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

