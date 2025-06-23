Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 237,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

