Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.