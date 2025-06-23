Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 98,852 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,852 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.48% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

CGMS stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

