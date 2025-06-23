Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 5.7% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $618,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,609 shares in the company, valued at $117,022,672. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 894,638 shares of company stock valued at $169,965,038. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SNOW opened at $211.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

