Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 13th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TSLA opened at $322.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.