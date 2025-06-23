Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 17,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6%

O opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

