Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

