Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,777,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 7,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 46.1% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,518,542.50. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $767.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.