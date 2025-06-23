Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average is $331.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

