Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $111.78 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $111,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

