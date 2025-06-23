Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BTI opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.09%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.