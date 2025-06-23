Blossom Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.51 and a 12 month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

