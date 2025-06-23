Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

About Textron



Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

