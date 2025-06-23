Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 8,089 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

