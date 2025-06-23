Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

