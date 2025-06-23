Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $531,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 234,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

