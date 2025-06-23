Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $228.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.