Eagle Strategies LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after buying an additional 15,821,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.