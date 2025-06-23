Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $508,000 in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 649.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $111.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

