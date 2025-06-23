Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

FEZ stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

